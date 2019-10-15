Thomas (thumb) has been able to shoot with both hands over the last few days in practice, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Thomas went under the knife in mid-September to repair a rupture of the radial collateral ligament in his left thumb, and while it's positive news that he's been cleared to shoot with his left hand, the Wizards have yet to put a firm timetable on his return. He's not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season and could remain sidelined until the end of October into early November. Ish Smith is on track to open the 2019-20 campaign as Washington's starting point guard with Thomas on the mend.