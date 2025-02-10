Now Playing

George will start in Monday' s game versus the Spurs, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie will supplant Justin Champagnie in the starting five on Monday. George has started in each of his last eight appearances, during which he has averaged 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.8 assists across 26.5 minutes per contest.

