Wizards' Trae Young: Good to go Thursday
Young (knee) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Magic.
After getting a maintenance day Tuesday against the Heat, Young will be back in action Thursday. He's averaging just 18.5 minutes across two appearances for the Wizards thus far, so his upside is limited.