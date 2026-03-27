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Wizards' Trae Young: Out again for Friday
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1 min read
Young (quadriceps) is out for Friday's game against Golden State.
Young will remain sidelined Friday with a bruised right quadriceps. Bub Carrington should continue to see run as the team's starting point guard in Young's absence.
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