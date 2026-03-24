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section: | slug: wizards-trae-young-remaining-out-for-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Wizards' Trae Young: Remaining out for Wednesday
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1 min read
Young (quadriceps) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Young is set for his fifth straight absence while on the mend from a right quadriceps bruise. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Friday against Golden State.
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