Young (knee/quadriceps) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

The stage is officially set for the star guard to make his much-awaited Wizards debut Thursday. Young has been out since Dec. 27 with a right knee MCL sprain and a right quadriceps contusion, and he's slated for a restriction of 17-to-20 minutes, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Young's return is likely to lead to Bub Carrington heading to the bench Thursday.