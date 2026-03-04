Wizards' Trae Young: Removed from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young (knee/quadriceps) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
The stage is officially set for the star guard to make his much-awaited Wizards debut Thursday. Young has been out since Dec. 27 with a right knee MCL sprain and a right quadriceps contusion, and he's slated for a restriction of 17-to-20 minutes, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Young's return is likely to lead to Bub Carrington heading to the bench Thursday.
