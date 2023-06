Despite being drafted as a developmental prospect out of small-school Liberty, Willis was thrust into action as a rookie. Things did not go well. Willis showed flashes as a runner, but never topped 50 yards and his first career start against Houston was a total dud with 2.4 Fantasy points. Willis might be the odd man out for the Titans, and although he's likely to resurface as a backup elsewhere, he's best left undrafted in even the deepest leagues.