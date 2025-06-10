O'Connell is expected to be the backup to Geno Smith in Las Vegas this season. In seven starts last year, O'Connell dished up 19.9-plus Fantasy points three times. The Raiders' new offense figures to be much more RB-based with easier interior throws. It should mean that if O'Connell plays he'll be limited in his pass attempts without a lot of downfield shots. It also means he'd only be a starting option in two-QB leagues if Smith misses time. No one's drafting O'Connell.