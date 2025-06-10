Dillon Gabriel threw for 25+ touchdowns in five different collegiate seasons for three different programs. He also rushed for 19 touchdowns across his final two seasons (12 at Oklahoma and seven at Oregon). He then convinced the Cleveland Browns to use a Round 3 selection to acquire his talents. With a wide-open starting QB competition for a well-respected offensive mind in Kevin Stefanski, Gabriel probably goes a bit overlooked for Fantasy purposes. Of course, no team is projected to score fewer points than the Cleveland Browns in 2025, according to betting markets. If Gabriel wins the starting job, he'll be worth a Superflex/two-QB pick only.