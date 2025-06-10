After the Packers drafted Matthew Golden in Round 1, there is even more uncertainty about the target distribution in Green Bay. That is one of the reasons we are viewing Reed as an upside WR4 who should not be drafted before Round 9. Even without Golden, Reed has only seen 169 targets in his first 33 games in a Packers pass attack that has spread the ball around. He has made up for that at times with extreme efficiency, run game usage, and a pretty ridiculous 11.3% touchdown rate on his touches. None of those things are reliable predictors of future Fantasy success for a starting wide receiver. Reed's best format is Best Ball due to his spike week potential. He has eight games with at least 18 PPR Fantasy points since he entered the league, the same number as Drake London.