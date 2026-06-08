2026 Outlook: Emari Demercado

Demercado signed with the Chiefs this season, and he will compete for a backup role behind Kenneth Walker III. Demercado is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Walker is the clear starter, but Demercado, Emmett Johnson and Brashard Smith will all compete for the No. 2 job. We expect Johnson to be in that role, and Demercado will likely need an injury to become Fantasy relevant. That happened to him in 2025 with the Cardinals when James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) went down early in the season, and Demercado had 44 carries for 312 yards and 13 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets in 13 games. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and if Demercado is the handcuff for Walker, then you can draft Demercado with a late-round pick in deeper leagues.

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