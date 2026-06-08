2026 Outlook: George Pickens

Pickens proved he can be a Fantasy stud last season, and assuming he gets the same opportunities in Dallas, he can achieve top-12 status again this season. That's not bad since you might be able to snag Pickens after 20th overall in PPR leagues (30th in non-PPR), maybe even after a dozen other receivers get taken. Naturally, Pickens' two very best games came without CeeDee Lamb on the field for Dallas, but he did have three other outings that were better than any of Lamb's season-best 24.2 PPR points. He just wasn't as consistent as Lamb, scoring 15-plus PPR in five of 12 games with Lamb, who had 15-plus in eight of those 12. There are mild concerns about Dallas' defense being better in 2026, resulting in a dip in pass volume for the Cowboys. When that happened after the Quinnen Williams trade last year, Pickens averaged 14.9 PPR points per game, which was more than Lamb's 14.2. As long as you don't reach for Pickens, you should be happy with the results.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation