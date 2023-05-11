Coach Kyle Shanahan expects that Purdy (elbow) will be ready for training camp barring any setbacks, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan further noted that Purdy has been making throwing motions with a towel and is expected to be able to throw a ball in June. Assuming Purdy continues to progress as expected, he'd be the favorite to lead the dynamic 49ers offense to begin the 2023 campaign after an impressive rookie season. That would leave Trey Lance in an uncertain situation, particularly because the team has acknowledged receiving trade calls regarding him this offseason.