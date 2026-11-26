Purdy (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Purdy has kicked off Week 12 prep with back-to-back DNPs due to an ankle injury, giving him just one more chance to mix into drills Friday before the 49ers potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's showdown with the Seahawks. There's been no indication that Purdy is in danger of missing that contest, but if it comes to pass, Mac Jones is available to start under center.