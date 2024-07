The 49ers placed Jackson (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Jackson missed the final 12 games of last season, including the playoffs. The nature of his injury isn't exactly known, but he evidently isn't yet 100 percent. The 61st overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Jackson should get every chance to carve out a prominent role off the edge behind Nick Bosa, Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos this season.