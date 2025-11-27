Pineiro (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's practice report, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pineiro continues to be sidelined by a hamstring injury, which caused him to miss the 49ers' Week 12 win against the Panthers. Friday's practice report will provide clarity on his status for Sunday's game against the Browns, but if Pineiro is not cleared to play, then Matt Gay would likely be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for a second consecutive week.