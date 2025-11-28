site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-eddy-pineiro-out-this-week | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
49ers' Eddy Pineiro: Out this week
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pineiro (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Matt Gay will fill in again for the 49ers in a game that could feature snow.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 14 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read