Mason finished the 2022 season with 43 carries for 258 yards and a touchdown across 16 games with San Francisco.

Mason was a surprise addition to the active roster out of training camp, and he parlayed that opportunity into a special teams role to begin the year. The undrafted rookie was eventually called upon to replace injured backups, and he averaged 6.0 yards per carry in his limited action on offense. Mason is signed through the 2024 season, so he figures to operate as the 49ers' third back to open camp behind Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell (groin).