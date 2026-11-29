Mason rushed 12 times for 58 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Vikings' 28-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Mason led the Vikings in carries and rushing yards, outpacing backfield mate Aaron Jones by counts of three and 18 in those respective categories. Both backs also got into the end zone, with Mason's touchdown coming on a six-yard run with just under nine minutes remaining in the contest. Mason has 59- and 58-yard tallies on the ground in two of the last three games, a slight bump in overall production that he'll aim to maintain in a Week 13 home matchup against the Panthers.