Bourne finished the regular season with 37 receptions for 551 yards across 16 games played with the 49ers.

The veteran wideout returned to the club that he began his career with as an undrafted free agent back in 2017. Bourne was brought in to help fill the void left by injured starters Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall to begin the year. The 29-year-old Bourne was successful in that role, highlighted by back-to-back 142-yard outings in Weeks 5 and 6 of the regular season. Bourne will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, but he is unlikely to land in a situation that would make him a viable fantasy target in 2026.