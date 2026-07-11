Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Aaron Donald: Spotted at Rams facility Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Donald worked out at the Rams' practice field Friday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

According to Michael J. Babcock of TMZ Sports, Donald "went through several drills" and appeared "gassed" after a workout that lasted about an hour. While the currently retired defensive lineman could have just been getting in some conditioning work at his former club's facility, the workout takes on added intrigue after Donald said in early June that he's "thinking" of coming out of retirement. To this point, Donald hasn't confirmed either way if he's planning to play next year, so visions of him lining up alongside new Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett remain speculative for now.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!