Aaron Donald: Spotted at Rams facility Friday

Donald worked out at the Rams' practice field Friday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

According to Michael J. Babcock of TMZ Sports, Donald "went through several drills" and appeared "gassed" after a workout that lasted about an hour. While the currently retired defensive lineman could have just been getting in some conditioning work at his former club's facility, the workout takes on added intrigue after Donald said in early June that he's "thinking" of coming out of retirement. To this point, Donald hasn't confirmed either way if he's planning to play next year, so visions of him lining up alongside new Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett remain speculative for now.