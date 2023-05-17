The Steelers informed Witherspoon (hamstring) on Wednesday that he will be released, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Witherspoon appeared in four games with Pittsburgh in 2022, recording 20 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception prior to missing the final nine contests of the season with a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old will now look for another opportunity elsewhere, but his days as a starting option in the secondary are likely behind him.