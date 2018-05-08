Hunt (ankle) failed his physical and has been waived by the Chiefs, Pete Sweeney of 610 Sports Radio reports.

Hunt departed Week 17 last season after suffering an ankle injury and was placed on injured reserve the next week as a result. It appears his ankle hasn't healed enough at this point and the offseason additions of Damien Williams (shoulder), Kerwynn Williams and Darrel Williams makes it easier for the team to let him go. Hunt saw just 51 offensive snaps for the Chiefs last season, but could find a home as a special teams contributor elsewhere if his ankle passes the test.