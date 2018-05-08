Akeem Hunt: Waived by Chiefs
Hunt (ankle) failed his physical and has been waived by the Chiefs, Pete Sweeney of 610 Sports Radio reports.
Hunt departed Week 17 last season after suffering an ankle injury and was placed on injured reserve the next week as a result. It appears his ankle hasn't healed enough at this point and the offseason additions of Damien Williams (shoulder), Kerwynn Williams and Darrel Williams makes it easier for the team to let him go. Hunt saw just 51 offensive snaps for the Chiefs last season, but could find a home as a special teams contributor elsewhere if his ankle passes the test.
More News
-
Chiefs' Akeem Hunt: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Chiefs' Akeem Hunt: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Chiefs' Akeem Hunt: Officially active in Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Akeem Hunt: Could see plenty of work Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Akeem Hunt: Practices fully, but listed as questionable•
-
Chiefs' Akeem Hunt: Practicing in full•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...