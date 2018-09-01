Austin Traylor: Cut by Denver
Traylor was released by the Broncos on Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.
Traylor found himself stuck behind the likes of Jeff Heuerman and Jake Butt on the depth chart as cut down day loomed. With Denver's decision to draft Troy Fumagalli, the writing on the wall became ever-apparent for Traylor. It remains to be seen whether he'll latch on elsewhere.
