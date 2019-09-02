Traylor signed a contract to join the Lions' practice squad, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Traylor never seemed to have a realistic chance of cracking a deep depth chart in Detroit and he's probably not even the best tight end that was signed to the Lions' practice squad, given the presence of Isaac Nauta. The rookie out of Wisconsin is primarily a developmental prospect and is unlikely to make any sort of impact in 2019.

