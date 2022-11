Pringle caught two passes for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

On a pass that appeared to have a high probability of being intercepted, Pringle made an excellent play by going over the top of the defender to secure his first touchdown reception as a member of the Bears. With four catches and 45 yards over four games this year, he'll remain an unreliable fantasy option unless his role in the offense changes.