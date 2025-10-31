Swift (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Swift played through the same groin injury and remained productive the past few weeks, but he's now set to miss at least one game after not practicing at all during Week 9. Bears coach Ben Johnson discussed Swift's nagging groin injury earlier Friday, telling reporters that the Bears are "just doing our due diligence" and "want to make sure we have [Swift] in a good spot for the whole season," per Adam Jahns of AllCHGO.com. In any case, Kyle Monangai will be Chicago's lead back Sunday, likely taking on a large workload against one of the worst defenses in the league.