Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Activated from IR
The Bears activated Hall (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bears are dealing with a plethora of injuries at safety, so Hall could be in line for a relatively healthy workload right away. Either he or Chris Prosinsky, who is also making his season debut, is expected to get the start at strong safety in Week 13.
