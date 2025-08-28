The Bears signed Duvernay to the active roster Thursday.

Duvernay is back with the Bears one day after being released by the team. The 2020 third-rounder is expected to play a larger role on special teams as a returner than he is on offense. He logged 351 yards on kick returns and 167 yards on punt returns across 13 regular-season games with the Jaguars in 2024, but he logged only 11 catches (on 16 targets) for 79 yards that season.