Bears' Jordan Howard: Playing through sprained AC joint
Howard (shoulder), who isn't listed on the Bears' injury report and is set to play Sunday against the Steelers, has been dealing with a sprained AC joint, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
As Rapoport posits, Howard's struggles through the first two games of the season may be heavily influenced by the running back's tentativeness while managing the injury. After logging 5.2 yards per carry as a rookie, Howard has seen that mark drop to 2.7 so far in 2017, with last week's nine-carry, seven-yard performance against the Buccaneers representing the worst showing of his young career. Though it doesn't look as though Howard will miss time with the injury, he could end up splitting snaps out of the backfield with Tarik Cohen until he regains some health and starts flashing the form that made him a first- or second-round pick in most fantasy drafts prior to the season.
