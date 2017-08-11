Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Will not return Thursday
Carey (quad) will not return for Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos.
Entering his fourth year in Chicago, Carey has never surpasses 160 rushing yards. He's currently in line to be the fourth string in Chicago, and this bicep injury could hinder his chances of moving up.
