Chicago reinstated Herbert (hip) from injured reserve Friday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
After missing the minimum four games while on IR, Herbert was cleared to resume practicing Tuesday and checked out fine during the Bears' three sessions this week, prompting head coach Matt Eberflus to sign off on the running back's return to the 53-man roster ahead of Saturday's game versus Buffalo. While Herbert was sidelined, Darrynton Evans and Trestan Ebner handled limited roles behind top running back David Montgomery, but expect Herbert to push for a larger share of backfield snaps and touches now that he's healthy again. Over the last six games in which both Montgomery and Herbert were available from Weeks 5 through 10, Herbert saw snap shares ranging between 22 and 41 percent and averaged 9.3 carries per contest.