Herbert (undisclosed) practiced Thursday and appeared to increase his activity level, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Herbert has been in and out of practice since exiting early Saturday. This is the latest sign it's nothing serious, and it seems starting RB David Montgomery (undisclosed) also has made progress with his injury, while potential No. 3 back Trestan Ebner hasn't practiced since hurting his ankle in the second preseason game last Thursday against Seattle. Herbert figures to enter the year second on the depth chart, but the job could entail more work under a new coaching staff, especially after he filled in capably as a rookie.