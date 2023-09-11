Herbert rushed nine times for 27 yards and caught three of five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Packers.

Herbert led Chicago's offense in touches, but his total was just one higher than backup Roschon Johnson, who tallied 55 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. With quarterback Justin Fields also rushing nine times and D'Onta Foreman garnering five totes, Herbert has competition for carries despite his top tailback status. In Week 2, he'll face a Buccaneers defense that finished 15th against the run last season.