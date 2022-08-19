Herbert rushed once for seven yards and caught both of his targets for two yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason win over the Seahawks.

Herbert got the start with David Montgomery getting the night off, but the second-year running back only played one possession himself before being removed along with fellow skill position starters Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet. While Montgomery remains the favorite for most of the regular season playing time in Chicago's backfield, Herbert's usage Thursday suggests he has solidified himself as Chicago's No. 2 running back heading into the team's Aug. 27 preseason finale in Cleveland.