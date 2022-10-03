Badgley was perfect on four field-goal attempts in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
With Cairo Santos missing this game for personal reasons, Badgley score all of Chicago's points. He'll likely retain the kicking role until Santos is able to return. However, with the Bears being a low-volume offense, it's unlikely the Bears' kicker will have many big games.
