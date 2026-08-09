Bears' Zavion Thomas: Exits practice early

Thomas (undisclosed) exited Sunday's practice early after a 7-on-7 collision, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While it has not been disclosed what type of injury Thomas suffered, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports that the wide receiver briefly grabbed his knee before limping off the field. The rookie third-rounder was set to start the regular season as the primary kick returner for the Bears, so any long-term knee issue would be very bad for the team's versatility. If Thomas must miss time, Jahdae Walker could see an increase in usage, continuing the momentum he built near the end of his rookie season.