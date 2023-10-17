Taylor-Britt recorded seven solo tackles, while also intercepting a pass and deflecting three others in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Taylor-Britt was able to jump in front of a Geno Smith pass intended for DK Metcalf in the fourth quarter. The cornerback also registered a season-high seven takedowns in the win. Taylor-Britt is now up to 28 tackles with six pass deflections, two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and a forced fumble over the first six games of 2023.