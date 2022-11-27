Chase (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Chase, who has missed the Bengals' last three games due to a hip injury, was a limited participant at practice Wednesday through Friday before being listed as questionable for the contest. However, the star wideout will be held out once again Sunday and will thus target a potential return to action next weekend when Cincinnati faces Kansas City at home. In Chase's continued absence, Trenton Irwin figures to log added wideout snaps alongside Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in Week 12.