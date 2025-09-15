Burrow will reportedly need toe surgery, which would sideline him for a minimum of three months, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

We'll await confirmation from the Bengals, but it looks like Burrow will miss extended time, which sets the stage for Jake Browning to handle the team's QB duties in the coming weeks. Brett Rypien is currently on Cincinnati's practice squad, but it's also possible that signal-caller depth is added in the wake of Burrow's injury, per Schefter.