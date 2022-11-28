Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Mixon remains in concussion protocol but is making progress, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Mixon suffered a concussion during the second quarter of Week 11 and was sidelined for Week 12, paving the way for Samaje Perine to lead Cincinnati's backfield. It's concerning to see Mixon still in protocols following the team's win over the Titans, but the starting running back's availability for Sunday's matchup against Kansas City should become clearer as the week progresses. If Mixon remains sidelined to begin Week 13 prep Wednesday, Perine could be in line for another expanded workload.