The Texans released Mixon (foot) on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This move was always coming after Houston traded for David Montgomery earlier in the week. Mixon missed the entirety of the 2025 season recovering from some sort of foot injury that neither the team nor player has discussed much through the media. It's unclear what kind of timeline Mixon is looking at in his recovery and return to the field. The move saves the Texans $8 million in cap space. Mixon will turn 30 years old in July and has lacked big-play ability in recent years. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has 7,428 career rushing yards and 60 touchdowns. His days of being an every-down back are likely over.