Williams sustained what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap during Sunday's win over the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams departed Sunday's wild-card victory over Baltimore with what has since been revealed as a dislocated kneecap, leaving his availability for next weekend's AFC divisional matchup versus Buffalo in question. Should Williams miss time, the Bengals could turn to D'Ante Smith to start at left tackle.