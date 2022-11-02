Wilson collected eight tackles (six solo) in Monday's 32-13 defeat versus the Browns.
Wilson played all but one of the Bengals' defensive snaps and logged his second-highest number of tackles in a game this season, as he returned from a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined Week 7. The linebacker has never managed to play more than 13 regular-season games in the first two seasons of his career, though he could stand to finish with a new career high in tackles if he remains healthy moving forward in 2022. Wilson will look to notch another productive outing this coming Sunday against Carolina.