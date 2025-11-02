Bengals' Logan Wilson: Inactive for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Wilson's absence comes as little surprise after he was unable to practice this week due to the calf injury before being listed as doubtful heading into Sunday. Before succumbing to the injury, the veteran linebacker has seen his playing time get scaled back in each of the past three weeks while the Bengals opened up more snaps for rookies Demetrius Knight and Barrett Carter. As a result of the drop in playing time, Wilson put in a request for a trade, and Dianna Russini of The Athletic relays that the Bengals have received inquiries from several teams regarding the 29-year-old's availability ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
