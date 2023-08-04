Wilson and the Bengals agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $37.25 million Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson has steadily improved in his tackling numbers since being drafted by the Bengals in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He led the Bengals last season with 123 tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks, four pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble in 15 games. With this extension, Wilson is set to remain as a key piece of a Bengals defense that finished sixth in rushing yards per game (106.6) and fifth in points allowed per game (20.1) last season.