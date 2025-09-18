Bengals' Logan Wilson: Returns to full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Wilson was limited Wednesday, but his return to a full sessions puts Wilson on track to play Sunday against the Vikings. Wilson has recorded 15 tackles (eight solo) and three pass breakups on 92 percent of the Bengals' defensive snaps through two games.
More News
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Appears on injury report•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Plays every snap vs. Jacksonville•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Makes seven stops vs. Browns•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Returns to Sunday's contest•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Exits with head injury•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Getting in work at OTAs•