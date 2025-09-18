default-cbs-image
Wilson (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wilson was limited Wednesday, but his return to a full sessions puts Wilson on track to play Sunday against the Vikings. Wilson has recorded 15 tackles (eight solo) and three pass breakups on 92 percent of the Bengals' defensive snaps through two games.

