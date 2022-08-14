Wilson (shoulder) expected to participate in some full team activity in practice on Sunday for the first time since training camp started, Bengals radio announcer Dan Hoard reports.
Wilson was able to play through the shoulder injury throughout the playoffs, but then had surgery in February. He's been mostly limited to individual drills so far. He expects to be fully cleared in time for the Bengals' final preseason game.
