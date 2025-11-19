Perine (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Perine is still recovering from a high-ankle sprain sustained during Cincinnati's loss to the Bears in Week 9, and it appears as though he'll need to spend at least one more game on the sidelines. Tahj Brooks handled seven offensive snaps with Perine unavailable versus Pittsburgh in Week 11, his second-highest total of the season, though he only logged one carry for five yards while Chase Brown continued to handle a workhorse role.