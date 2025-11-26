Bengals' Samaje Perine: Logs full practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perine was a full participant at practice Tuesday.
Perine was estimated as a full participant for the Bengals' walkthrough practice Monday, and he was able to run full drills Tuesday, keeping him on track to play in Week 13. With rookie sixth-rounder Tahj Brooks already having been ruled out, Perine figures to be the Cincinnati backfield's primary change-of-pace back behind starter Chase Brown on Thanksgiving Day at Baltimore.
More News
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Estimated as full participant Monday•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Missing second straight game•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Officially doubtful for Week 12•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Considered doubtful for Week 12•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Sits out another practice•