default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Perine was a full participant at practice Tuesday.

Perine was estimated as a full participant for the Bengals' walkthrough practice Monday, and he was able to run full drills Tuesday, keeping him on track to play in Week 13. With rookie sixth-rounder Tahj Brooks already having been ruled out, Perine figures to be the Cincinnati backfield's primary change-of-pace back behind starter Chase Brown on Thanksgiving Day at Baltimore.

More News